The Seattle Seahawks may look a lot different on the defensive side of the ball next season.

It won’t be surprising if the entire Legion of Boom is suiting up for a team not named the Seahawks in 2018, and the team may let its most dominant pass rusher walk as well.

Bennett has one year left on his current deal before having the option to opt out — and will count for roughly $8.38 million this season.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks are currently fielding trade offers for him, with head coach Pete Carroll saying the following about i.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in a while now but it’s the time of year, conversations going in all directions,” Carroll said on Thursday.

Not only that, Bennett himself said he didn’t expect to be back next season in 2017, so the 32-year-old really could be wearing a different uniform in the coming weeks.