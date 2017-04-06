The Seattle Seahawks are open to trading Richard Sherman, but interested teams can expect to pay a very high asking price for the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

The Miami Herald‘s Armando Salguero reports the Seahawks want “a very good player plus a high draft pick” for Sherman, who is owed $22.4 million over the next two years. Salguero also writes that Sherman “has some leverage in deciding where he would play,” which likely eliminates any team not in a position to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

Sherman told MMQB there is “very little chance” he gets traded. With a high-asking price and an expensive contract to boot, it doesn’t appear that Sherman will be getting moved any time soon, but there are plenty of teams that could use a shutdown corner, which don’t become available all that often.

