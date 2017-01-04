The Seattle Seahawks are turning to one of the NFL’s legendary returners to handle those duties during the postseason.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Seahawks will sign Devin Hester on Wednesday. The NFL record holder for return touchdowns, Hester is expected to replace Tyler Lockett—who is out for the season with a broken leg—as Seattle’s primary return man on kicks and punts during the playoffs.

Seahawks are signing return maven Devin Hester for the playoffs. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 4, 2017

Hester, 34, was released by the Baltimore Ravens back in December. He averaged 24.5 yards per kickoff return and 7.2 yards per punt return with the Ravens.

The Seahawks had receiver Paul Richardson returning kicks and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman returning punts after losing Lockett, one of the game’s most electric returners.

Hester has 20 career return touchdowns. He hasn’t scored off a return since 2014, his first season with the Atlanta Falcons. Overall, Hester has scored touchdowns on 14 punts, five kickoffs and one missed field goal over 11 NFL seasons.

The Seahawks host the Detroit Lions on Saturday in Seattle.