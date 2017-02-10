The kicker with one of the worst misses in NFL playoff history has switched sides.

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh—who missed a game-winning field goal from 27 yards out in the 2015 NFC Wild Card Round—has officially signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team that benefitted from the infamous miss.

The Vikings eventually released Walsh this past November after his struggles continued into the 2016 season. The former Pro Bowler missed four field goals and four extra points before Minnesota replaced him with Kai Forbath.

The Seahawks’ long-time kicker Steven Hauschka will be free agent this offseason, giving Walsh a real opportunity to win the job as Seattle’s kicker to start 2017.

A sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2012, Walsh made 61 of his first 68 field goal tries to start his NFL career. However, he missed nine kicks in 2014, beginning an unexpected downturn for a kicker who once appeared to be one of the NFL’s best young legs.

Walsh, 27, has made 84.2 percent of his field goals in the NFL, with 24 makes over 50 yards and nine missed extra points.