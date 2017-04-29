Quantcast
Seahawks use scuba diver to announce 2017 NFL Draft pick (VIDEO)
April 29, 2017

The 2017 NFL Draft explored many different ways for NFL teams to announce their day 3 selections.

We saw astronauts announcing the Texans’ pick from space, as well as a monkey from the zoo announcing the Colts’ pick (which Mike Mayock was not a fan of), among other unorthodox ways of accomplishing that task.

The Seahawks were among the teams to do this, which isn’t much of a surprise, given the team’s history. They used a scuba diver to announce the 187th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday.

So, that was new.