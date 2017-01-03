Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay has an interview lined up for the Rams’ head coaching position and he also could interview with the 49ers.

According to Fox Sports, the 30-year-old McVay would be the youngest head coach in NFL history.

McVay led the Redskins’ offense to a No. 3 ranking this year with 403.4 yards per game in his third year as offensive coordinator. He turns 31 on Jan. 24.

Lane Kiffin, who was 31 years, 8 months when hired by the Raiders in 2007, currently holds the record as the NFL’s youngest head coach. The Raiders went 4-12 in 2007 and started 1-3 in 2008 when Kiffin was fired.

Josh McDaniels was 32 when the Broncos hired him in 2009. After a 6-0 start, the Broncos stumbled to 8-8 that year and were 3-9 when McDaniels was fired in 2010.

Those results might make teams skittish about hiring someone closer to 30 years old than 40, but Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher both were 34 when they were hired. Cowher made the playoffs in each of his first six years and eventually won a Super Bowl. Tomlin won a Super Bowl in his second season.

A possible reason the 49ers are interested in McVay is because his grandfather, John McVay, was director of football operations for the 49ers during the glory days of the 80s and 90s.

If Sean McVay restores the glory days in San Francisco or brings the Rams to levels they’ve never achieved in Los Angeles, he would eventually catch up in age with his fellow head coaches.