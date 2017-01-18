It remains to be seen what the Redskins will do with Kirk Cousins. It probably no longer matters what Sean McVay thinks, but the new Rams head coach made his opinion known anyway.

The former Redskins offensive coordinator said that Cousins is “a guy you can absolutely win a championship with” on ESPN 980 via The Washington Post.

Cousins threw 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 2015, leading the Redskins to the playoffs. He slipped a little in those categories this season, throwing 25 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions while falling short of the playoffs. He did, however, throw for 4,917 yards, third in the league.

McVay’s tutelage helped Cousins earn more than $19 million this season under the franchise tag, and he could earn more than that if the Redskins tag him again.

“When you look at Kirk over the course of his career, and really throughout his life, he’s been a guy that’s continually responded to challenges in a way that makes you believe in him,” McVay said.

The Redskins visit the Rams in 2017. So maybe McVay is just trying to butter up a future opponent.