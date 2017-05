Sean O’Malley didn’t even need to flash the big guns to take care of David Nuzzo at Legacy Fighting Associating 11 on Friday night.

No, instead, midway through the first round, he pinned Nuzzo against the cage, and then unleashed a sick spinning kick to knock his opponent out.

The win improved O’Malley’s MMA record to 6-0. And judging by that sick knockout, we now know why he’s undefeated. It seems like only a matter of time until the 22-year-old gets his shot at a UFC fight.