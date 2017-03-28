Even NFL players are fair game when it comes to the latest prank trend, it seems.

In case you haven’t heard about it, #Hissalot is all the rage on social media these days, as people are using rubber snakes to prank their friends, coworkers and family members for the world to see.

The most recent victims were Saints head coach Sean Payton and Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler, both of whom were pranked while playing golf.

Check out their hilarious reactions to the perfectly-executed pranks.

First, here’s Payton.

The @saints might have to find a new coach next year… #Hissalot just destroyed #SeanPayton 💀 @coopsgolf A post shared by ♛Sir Hissalot♛ (@hissalot) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

And last but not least, the newest member of the Browns organization.

@nfl quarterback @bosweiler17 is not a fan of #hissalot! (@coopsgolf) A post shared by ♛Sir Hissalot♛ (@hissalot) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Not going to lie, I would’ve freaked out, too. I hate snakes.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter