New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton might look to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

So says the latest rumors making the rounds, which point to his watching the happenings around the Rams closely.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport noted the development:

For Payton to become the team’s new head coach, it would take significant maneuvering behind the scenes to work. One source described the prospects as not imminent or likely but “possible.” The Rams, of course, would have to decide he’s their overwhelming No. 1. Payton hasn’t been shy about his openness toward landing on the West Coast (his daughter lives in California), and there was plenty of interest last year in possible openings with the 49ers or Chargers, as well as the Colts. …

Payton leaving the Saints isn’t a new thought. Last week, rumors popped up suggesting the Saints could look to trade him:

League sources said the Saints — adrift in another lost season and with veteran quarterback Drew Brees spiraling in recent weeks — would consider moving the coach should there be suitors, and it would not likely require hefty trade compensation.

The Saints are headed for a major rebuild with Drew Brees aging and might look to reboot the entire organization. Given Patyon’s locale preference, the Rams make sense. It does from a contention standpoint, too, as the Rams look like a team ready to compete around strong foundation blocks such as Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.

Crazy as this sounds now, the Rams have been involved with some major names so far. If the team gets down to Payton on its list, don’t expect the Rams to hold back in a potential trade.