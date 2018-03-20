Saints head coach Sean Payton is not a fan of fake news, apparently.

Payton, rather than one of the Saints’ official spokespeople, made sure to directly address the rumors of Eric Decker visiting with the team.

The Denver Posts’ Nicki Jhabvala reported it on Tuesday morning.

Former Titans WR Eric Decker is in fact visiting the #Saints, per source. pic.twitter.com/BycBMg1N8g — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 20, 2018

It didn’t take long for Payton to shoot the report down, which he did by replying to Jhabvala’s tweet.

Bad sources. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 20, 2018

Payton could’ve been a bit more diplomatic in the manner by which he weighed in, but that’s just how he operates.