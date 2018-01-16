Saints head coach Sean Payton attempted to poke fun at the Vikings late in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Vikings, and it backfired big-time.

Payton was seen doing the Vikings’ ‘Skol’ clap after the team kicked what could have been the game-winning field goal with 25 seconds remaining, which you can see below.

And here’s Sean Payton doing the skol chant in gif form: pic.twitter.com/6jsKXMvQzZ — xtina (@cyvonne1229) January 16, 2018

It’s not the first time Payton has done something of that nature. He taunted Devonta Freeman with a choke gesture earlier in the season. Coincidentally, the Saints lost that December game late, too.