Sean Payton seen mocking Vikings fans with ‘Skol’ clap
Posted by on January 16, 2018

Saints head coach Sean Payton attempted to poke fun at the Vikings late in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Vikings, and it backfired big-time.

Payton was seen doing the Vikings’ ‘Skol’ clap after the team kicked what could have been the game-winning field goal with 25 seconds remaining, which you can see below.

It’s not the first time Payton has done something of that nature. He taunted Devonta Freeman with a choke gesture earlier in the season. Coincidentally, the Saints lost that December game late, too.