Sean Payton doesn’t want his New Orleans Saints on their cell phones or social media before and after games.

In fact, Payton feels so strong on this matter he aims to install some sort of scrambler to interrupt cellular signals in the locker room.

He spoke with Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate on the topic:

“It’s just a simpler scrambler that just avoids the social media aspect. That will be in our locker room,” Payton said, before being interrupted while giving a date for installation. “It’s not a violation of your freedom of nothing. But it’s the ability to two hours prior to kickoff, because I want them listening to music, but you can simply hit this little button.”

It seems like an extreme way of handling things and one has to wonder how the NFL as a whole would feel on the matter. Depending on the strength of the device, law enforcement might have a problem with the idea as well.

Alas, this sounds like an idea simply floated out by Payton. He has dealt with the distraction of social media firsthand and also just saw the drama between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If this works, Payton will be quite the innovator and surely more locker rooms will follow suit.