The Seahawks started Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game against the Falcons with a bang, marching right down the field with a 15-play, 89-yard drive to build a 7-0 lead.

Atlanta came right back with a touchdown drive of their own, though, to tie the game. Seattle, though, produced a few more big plays, and regained the lead at 10-7.

The Seahawks defense then got a big stop, and the offense got the ball back, resulting in Seattle clearly having the momentum at the time. But in one disastrous play, they gave it all back, quickly. They were forced to start from their own seven-yard line, and after a running play lost yardage, Seattle was up against it. On second-and-13, Russell Wilson received the snap but his offensive lineman stepped on his foot and tripped him.

The result was a safety, which cut the lead to 10-9.

Atlanta used the field position that followed to their advantage and scored a touchdown. They eventually built a 26-10 lead, rattling off 19 unanswered points.