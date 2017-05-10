The Senators advanced to their first conference final since 2007 after defeating the Rangers at Madison Square Garden in Game 6 on Tuesday night, and the celebration that followed was quite the scene.

Sens fans were smart, and unlike other cities, they did not destroy their home or burn it to the ground, which was good. They did, however, dance and celebrate in the streets, which is also good.

But they also managed to do something a bit unorthodox while celebrating—observing all traffic signals while doing so.

Fans flocked to the middle of the street to celebrate when the traffic light was red, but as soon as it turned green, it was back to the sidewalk for them.

This the most Canadian thing ever: Sens fans partying in the street, but only when the light turns red. Back to the sidewalk on green. pic.twitter.com/rXDykia3BN — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) May 10, 2017

We see something new every day.