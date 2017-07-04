Those that are competing in the women’s bracket at Wimbledon should consider themselves lucky that fourth-ranked Serena Williams is eight months pregnant and was forced to miss the tournament, leaving the door wide open for the rest of the field.

But even though Williams is only a month or so away from giving birth, that still doesn’t mean she’s taking time away from training, as a recent video shows.

Not only is Serena still hitting the court to train, but she’s also going full throwback by bringing back the hair beads look, which she and her sister, Venus, used to rock when they collectively dominated the game roughly 15 years ago. You can see proof in the video below, which shows some recent snaps she posted.

Serena Williams Doing Things John McEnroe Can't

https://t.co/lB0CBdFuiF pic.twitter.com/xH6zsYP5hr — Fred Sox (@RealFredSox) July 3, 2017

Here’s a zoomed-in shot of what the “return of the beads” looks like, as Williams looks to recreate her old look.

Serena Williams brought back her iconic hair beads https://t.co/9cwIrOkrhc pic.twitter.com/uRGMwj50ai — BI Sports (@BI_Sports) July 4, 2017

It’s great to see that Serena is bringing back her signature look — the one we remember like it was yesterday. The heat will soon be on No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and No. 3-ranked Karolina Pliskova once Williams returns, especially given the new ‘do she’ll be sporting.