Tennis star Serena Williams brightened the day for a group of young girls on Thursday with a private screening of the hottest movie out right now.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, invited roughly 40 young girls who are members of Black Girls Code, a youth group based in San Francisco, to a private screening of “Black Panther.” Not only that, Williams surprised them, as they had no idea she was going to show up and watch with them.

The tennis star posted a video showing her surprising the young girls on Instagram Live.

“I love you, Serena!” one of the girls yelled.

To her credit, Williams made sure to say “I love you, too” in return. Check out the video below to watch the priceless reactions from the girls.

Props to Williams and Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, for organizing this great event.