The No. 1-ranked female player in the world took care of business in her first-round Wimbledon match on Monday, but ran into a tough obstacle after it was over.
Williams defeated Elise Mertens — 6-4, 6-4 — and after the match was in the books, a reporter asked her about the June car accident which resulted in a man’s death, which was obviously a touchy subject for her, and she shed a few tears discussing it.
“I am completely speechless, and it’s just, yeah, I mean, I’m just,” Williams said as she trailed off.
Sounds like the recent accident is still a very fresh wound for Williams, and understandably so.