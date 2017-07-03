The No. 1-ranked female player in the world took care of business in her first-round Wimbledon match on Monday, but ran into a tough obstacle after it was over.

Williams defeated Elise Mertens — 6-4, 6-4 — and after the match was in the books, a reporter asked her about the June car accident which resulted in a man’s death, which was obviously a touchy subject for her, and she shed a few tears discussing it.

“I am completely speechless, and it’s just, yeah, I mean, I’m just,” Williams said as she trailed off.

Venus Williams emotional at #Wimbledon after being asked after car accident — heavy situation pic.twitter.com/LSdkvumiw0 — Brandon Radcliffe (@BrandonWhatsill) July 3, 2017

Sounds like the recent accident is still a very fresh wound for Williams, and understandably so.