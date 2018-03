Steven Adams was the unfortunate recipient of a painful shot to an area that males do not want to absorb contact with during Sunday’s game against the Raptors.

Former Thunder big man Serge Ibaka drove the lane and went up for a layup attempt, when he was met by Adams, who challenged his shot. Ibaka stuck his knee out, on what looked to be a natural motion, and delivered a shot with it right to Adams’ groin.

Steven Adams takes a knee to the berries from Serge Ibaka on the drive pic.twitter.com/djfAmogXth — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018

Ouch.