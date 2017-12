Serge Ibaka celebrated a block in the most appropriate way possible in Tuesday’s game against the Suns.

Ibaka rejected Alex Len at the rim, and then capped it off by doing Dikembe Mutombo’s finger wag gesture.

Mutombo, who was sitting courtside at Air Canada Centre for the game, seemed to really enjoy the sequence of events, judging by his reaction.

This is just fantastic camera work. pic.twitter.com/BpFfSiWmma — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) December 6, 2017

Not a bad Mutombo impression by Ibaka there.