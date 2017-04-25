Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force throughout the first three games of the Raptors-Bucks playoff series, but Toronto has shown they’re not afraid of him.

The Raptors have done a much better job double-teaming him, and also trying to keep him from getting the ball close to the basket, so he has to work for his buckets.

And they’re even attacking him on the defensive end, despite all the shots he blocked earlier in the series.

Serge Ibaka had no fear when he dunked all over Antetokounmpo in the first quarter of Game 5 on Monday night. He used a nice shot fake to blow by his man, and after being challenged at the rim by Giannis, it was clear who the loser of this battle was.

And then he did it again! Just a few minutes later, a cutting Ibaka received a pass, and posterized Antetokounmpo once again.

Not too many players could do that to Giannis twice in the same quarter.