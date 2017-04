Every second counts in the NBA Playoffs, but Raptors big man Serge Ibaka still found time to celebrate after coming up with a huge block in Tuesday night’s playoff matchup.

Ibaka showed great recovery in swatting a Thon Maker layup attempt away, especially since it seemed like a surefire bucket. But that wasn’t the case, and Ibaka was fired up about it, so he put his hands up over his head to celebrate afterward.

That sequence was “Iblocka” at his best.