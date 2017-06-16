Sergio Garcia is crushing life right now.

He won the Masters in April, and now will soon wed his beautiful soon-to-be bride, Angela Akins, after recently attending Rory McIlroy’s wedding as well.

Garcia is currently tied for 20th on the U.S. Open leaderboard, with a -3 so far. On the other side of the fence, his fiancee has been busy at Erin Hills as well.

Her friends threw her a bridal shower at the Open on Thursday, which seemed pretty convenient, since some of them were already there.

Here’s what the scene looked like:

Thank you to these amazing ladies for throwing me a wonderful bridal shower! You made me feel so loved and special! There's a reason why our guys do what they do… they have incredible women supporting them! 😉❤️ #ladiesday #USOpen #ErinHills #waymorethanwags A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

And, if interested, here’s another recent photo of Akins and her besties from one week ago. As you can see, most of them were at her shower on Thursday.

And here’s a photo of both Garcia and Akins on the golf course.

Great day at @erinhillsgolf walking inside the ropes! The course is gorgeoUS! #USOpen #ErinHills @thesergiogarcia A post shared by Angela Akins (@theangelaakins) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

It seems like everyone had a great time at the shower.