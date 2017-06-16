Sergio Garcia is crushing life right now.
He won the Masters in April, and now will soon wed his beautiful soon-to-be bride, Angela Akins, after recently attending Rory McIlroy’s wedding as well.
Garcia is currently tied for 20th on the U.S. Open leaderboard, with a -3 so far. On the other side of the fence, his fiancee has been busy at Erin Hills as well.
Her friends threw her a bridal shower at the Open on Thursday, which seemed pretty convenient, since some of them were already there.
Here’s what the scene looked like:
And, if interested, here’s another recent photo of Akins and her besties from one week ago. As you can see, most of them were at her shower on Thursday.
And here’s a photo of both Garcia and Akins on the golf course.
It seems like everyone had a great time at the shower.