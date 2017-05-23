Seth Curry isn’t lacking in confidence after having a career year with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

The younger brother of Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry made an appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday, and was asked if he thinks he’s a better shooter than his All-Star older brother. His response? “I think so.”

The younger Curry had a better shooting percentage last year compared to his older brother, but Steph took about 740 more shots. Not to mention he’s a full-time starter for the Golden State Warriors. Seth appeared in 70 games last season but started only 42 of them.

Seth Curry is no longer just Steph’s younger brother. That much is clear. But Seth still has a ways to go before he can catch up to his older brother, the reigning two-time MVP.