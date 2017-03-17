It didn’t take long for an NCAA Tournament game to end in controversy, which is what happened with under a minute remaining in Friday’s Seton Hall-Arkansas game.
The Pirates trailed 72-71 with 18.3 seconds left in the matchup, so obviously, they decided to intentionally foul a Razorbacks player.
Desi Rodriguez gave Jaylen Barford a push to commit the quick foul, but for some reason, after further review by officials, it was deemed that the contact was worthy of a flagrant-1, rather than a common foul.
Here’s the play in question. Does this physical contact appear flagrant in any way?
Barford drained both free throws, and a Razorbacks player then made 1-of-2. All of a sudden, the game was out of reach, and Arkansas went on to win, 77-71.
The officials went on a power trip with that awful judgement call, and the Pirates got screwed. Here’s what social media thought about it.
It really is sad when we see a game end that way. Seton Hall deserved one last possession, at the very least, with a chance to possibly tie or take the lead.