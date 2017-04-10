So NFL football in Las Vegas is OK, but NFL football players arm wrestling in Las Vegas is bad.

Several NFL players face fines for taking part in “The Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship” at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, according to NFL.com.

James Harrison, Kenny Stills, Marquette King, NaVorro Bowman and Patrick Chung are among the players who will be fined. Marshawn Lynch, who told the Raiders last week he intends to unretire to play for the team, also attended the event. Since Lynch is still retired, he won’t be fined.

Even though the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas, league players and employees are prohibited from appearing in promotional events at casinos.

According to ESPN.com, the arm-wrestling event will be televised on CBS May 27-28. The players are probably sworn to secrecy, but if someone were to fill out a purely recreational office bracket, Harrison and Lynch would be penciled into a lot of finals.

That would be worth watching.