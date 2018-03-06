Shabazz Napier never really developed into the player he was first projected to become, but he’s still a solid role player that can come off the bench and contribute.

Napier still possesses the quickness and handles that once had scouts going nuts about him before he was drafted, which he showed during Monday’s game against the Lakers. He used a crossover and then a stepback move to send Tyler Ennis to the floor on one particular play.

All Ennis could do was sit and watch — from the floor — as Napier drained a jumper.

Man down!