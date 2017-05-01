Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Texas QB Shane Buechele, hot cheerleader girlfriend shine at formal (PHOTOS)
Posted by on April 30, 2017

Rising sophomore Shane Buechele will likely be operating under center for the Texas Longhorns football team this upcoming season, so there’s a lot of pressure on the young kid.

Life is treating him pretty well right now, though, especially off the football field. Buechele has been dating Longhorns cheerleader Paige Loren for roughly a year now, and the two recently posted some photos from formal, looking fly.

Crown Formal 👑 #CrownedofApplause #ZetaCrownFormal #PROM

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

Here are some other photos of the two out and about:

Proud of you Bue🤘🏼❤️

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

You're a great catch⚾️❤️ #ztatakesdaveandbusters

A post shared by Paige Loren (@paigelorenn) on

Buechele seems to be doing well for hiimself.