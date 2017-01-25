Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, is already drawing a lot of talk from scouts about how talented and athletic he is. O’Neal attends Crossroads High School, and recently played against Ron Artest’s son, Ron Artest III in an epic matchup which Beverly Hills High won, 50-47.

And yeah, there were some monster dunks and crazy plays in the game. TMZ was able to obtain footage showing the highlights, so here you go.

O’Neal is a junior, so it will be interesting to see what the six-foot-seven, 185-pound forward elects to do next year.