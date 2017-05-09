Peyton Manning’s nickname is “The Sheriff,” but Shaq wants to be one too, apparently.

Right now he might be known for going back and forth with Charles Barkley on “Inside the NBA,” but in the future, the seven-footer is going to consider running for sheriff, which he hinted on Tuesday morning.

Shaq appeared on WXIA in Atlanta, and said he’d be interested in running for sheriff somewhere, in 2020 or beyond.

“This is not about politics for me. It’s something that I always wanted to do. It’s just about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve.”

He continued:

“I know how to run the team,” he said. “My style is going to be to surround myself with guys that have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it, surround myself with smarter people. And I know it’ll be successful.”

Shaq seems to be pretty confident he can succeed in this role, but that remains to be seen. He’d probably be better suited entertaining us on TV with his NBA knowledge/analysis.