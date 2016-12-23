Shaquille O’Neal spent five seasons with the Miami Heat, and won a title during that time span. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll ever have to pay for a drink in Miami again.

However, he spent nine seasons with the Lakers, while in his prime, and won three titles. Still, he chose to retire as a member of the Heat.

Whether it has to do with his relationship with Kobe, or some bad blood with the Lakers organization, he elected to have his jersey hang from the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena. The ceremony took place Thursday night, and it was a pretty cool scene all in all.

Congrats to The Diesel!@SHAQ's #32 jersey gets raised to the rafters in Miami 💯 pic.twitter.com/u4hdLWnyaj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2016

Whether or not shade was thrown at the Lakers, it’s clear that Heat fans were supportive and embraced the moment. They even stayed in their seats during the entire ceremony, and that’s a big deal for them.