Lonzo Ball’s new signature shoe will cost you an arm and a leg, and then some.

The ZO2 Prime is listed at $495 on the Big Baller Brand website, more than double of what it costs to purchase LeBron James’ newest shoe.

Not one to hold back, Shaquille O’Neal decided to take a shot at the man behind Big Baller Brand, Lavar Ball, for charging an outrageous amount for sneakers.

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

Shaq knows a thing or two about selling affordable shoes for kids. According to footwearnews.com, the Hall of Famer has sold over 120 million pairs of affordable shoes for kids at Walmart where his shoes go for as low as $12.70.