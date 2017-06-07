This story pretty much sums up Shareece Wright’s dedication to football.

After missing his connecting flight in Chicago on the eve before the start of the Bills’ final week of voluntary organized team activities in Buffalo, the veteran cornerback ordered an Uber for the eight-hour journey, and made it to the team facility with only a few minutes to spare.

The bill for the 550-mile trek came out to $632.08, plus the $300 tip Wright gave the Uber driver. In total, the cost of the trip was $932 and change.

“It’s not even mandatory that we have to be here, but for me it is,” Wright said, via the team’s official website. “I’m a veteran in this game, I’m here to lead by example and show how important it is. It’s only right that I do whatever I can to lead by example of how important it is to be here with my teammates and how important it is to be at practice to get better. I’m new to the team and I’m going to do whatever I can to play my role on this team.”

Wright signed a one-year deal with the Bills after two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Safe to say the Bills’ coaching staff appreciates Wright’s commitment to the team.