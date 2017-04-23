The San Jose Sharks found themselves eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again late Saturday night, ending another potential title run. And this year feels different, as it might be the first offseason where the team gets blown up, with veterans such as Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau and Joe Pavelski just not getting it done.

That feeling has to be frustrating for the players, and the fans were clearly feeling it during the must-win, desperation game as well.

There was a lot on the line, so when Connor McDavid iced the game with an empty net goal in the game’s final second, emotions took over for one particular fan. Celebrating on the Oilers bench clearly wasn’t something the fan wanted to see, so a bucket of popcorn was dumped on the players as a result.

Sharks fan throws bucket of popcorn on celebrating Oilers bench after McDavid's empty net goal pic.twitter.com/NDYkcqwUfK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 23, 2017

This certainly wasn’t as bad as the Bruins fan who was throwing objects at Senators players, and also attempted to grab a player’s stick. That guy was the worst, whereas this was pretty harmless.