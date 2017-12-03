The Golden State Warriors have not shied away from arguing with officials during games this season, which has led to a few ejections already, the most recent of which taking place on Friday night, when Kevin Durant was forced to make an early exit for cursing out a ref.

It was Shaun Livingston’s turn to go off on an official in Sunday night’s game against the Heat, but the Warriors guard may have crossed the line a bit, as he made contact with the ref.

The incident in question took place in the second quarter of the game, when Livingston attempted a midrange jumper. He thought he got fouled on the play, but nothing was called, so he went over to referee Courtney Kirkland and gave the official a piece of his mind. Unfortunately, he bumped heads with Kirkland while doing so, which led to an automatic ejection.

Thought Livingston and the ref might throw down here for a second pic.twitter.com/zWsHGbCKZn — 🗽✈️🏝 👕👚 ➡️🏀📎🐴❓ (@World_Wide_Wob) December 4, 2017

It was the second ejection of Livingston’s career.