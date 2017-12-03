Quantcast
Shaun Livingston bumps heads with referee, gets ejected (VIDEO)
December 3, 2017

The Golden State Warriors have not shied away from arguing with officials during games this season, which has led to a few ejections already, the most recent of which taking place on Friday night, when Kevin Durant was forced to make an early exit for cursing out a ref.

It was Shaun Livingston’s turn to go off on an official in Sunday night’s game against the Heat, but the Warriors guard may have crossed the line a bit, as he made contact with the ref.

The incident in question took place in the second quarter of the game, when Livingston attempted a midrange jumper. He thought he got fouled on the play, but nothing was called, so he went over to referee Courtney Kirkland and gave the official a piece of his mind. Unfortunately, he bumped heads with Kirkland while doing so, which led to an automatic ejection.

It was the second ejection of Livingston’s career.