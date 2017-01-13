Chargers fans have been burning and defacing merchandise as a way to protest the team’s relocation to Los Angeles. But a word to the wise: Don’t make the mistake of burning a Shawne Merriman jersey.

The All-Pro linebacker spent six seasons with the team, and was the leader on defense. He wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks, and if you’re a Chargers fan thinking about burning his jersey, he’s going to wreak havoc on you.

If anybody thinking about burning my jersey I'm not Lebron I'll come find you. lol — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know, Merriman was nicknamed “Lights Out,” and has also signed with Bellator. It won’t be too much longer until he appears in his first MMA fight. Meaning, he now beats people up for a living.

So if you have a Merriman jersey, wear it with pride. Otherwise, face his wrath. And don’t say we didn’t warn you.