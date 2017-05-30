Seattle Mist tight end Shea Norton was so excited after scoring a touchdown in the team’s most recent game against the Denver Dream, that it caused her to bust out an eccentric celebration afterward.

Norton got wide-open in the flat and caught a nine-yard pass — taking it to the house for the score. She was pumped up afterward, so she took to the stands and did her variation of a Lambeau Leap.

But she wasn’t done.

Norton then embraced one particular female fan, and put her face all up in the women’s chest. Both parties seemed to enjoy it, as did the fans.

The NFL may be easing up on their celebration penalties going forward, but we’re going to guess this wouldn’t fly in that league.