Now that Brandon Marshall is gone, New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson can let his hair down in the locker room, something he couldn’t do last season in front of the veteran wide receiver.

If you remember, Richardson and Marshall got into a heated argument after a loss last season, which Marshall called a disagreement between “two Alpha males … two bulls.” But to Richardson, it must have been more than that because he took a shot at his ex-teammate while speaking to reporters Tuesday.

After admitting that this year’s locker room is better than last year’s, Richardson told reporters: “Let’s just say there are 15 reasons why it’s better.”

🎥: Here's Sheldon Richardson taking a not-so-subtle jab at ex-teammate Brandon Marshall (who wore No. 15) #jets pic.twitter.com/gbnY3KWKgJ — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) May 23, 2017

Marshall wore No. 15 for the Jets last season. He has since moved on with the New York Giants, and didn’t appear fazed by Richardson’s comments:

I spoke to Brandon Marshall on the 📞 a little while ago about Sheldon Richardson's comments … #jets #giants pic.twitter.com/Ellm6hrd3j — Kimberley A. Martin (@KMart_LI) May 23, 2017

Perhaps Richardson and Marshall can hash things out when they meet in Week 3 of the preseason.