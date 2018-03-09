Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had been foreshadowing his release for quite some time, but when the day finally came, he still didn’t hold back about sharing his thoughts.

The veteran quarterback missed the second half of the season due to a ruptured Achilles, and he’s been fairly quiet as it relates to his recovery process.

He wasn’t quiet on Friday, though, when he took to Twitter, and appeared to send a tweet in response to his release.

“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” pic.twitter.com/nonbj7rQDA — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2018

Statistics tend to favor cornerbacks that play in a Cover-3 scheme, as Sherman does, so those numbers will often be in his favor. It’s a bit easier to take chances when you’re only asked to cover one portion of the field, rather than shadowing a guy in man coverage throughout the length of the gridiron.

It will be interesting to see who takes a flyer on him in free agency. A number of teams will likely be inquiring about his services.