Shia LaBeouf kicked off his four-year live stream with a bang, as he put a white supremacist in his place, which appeased many people in the crowd that were watching.

Side note: It appeased me, too.

The white supremacist showed up to his new performance art show, and probably shouldn’t have. LaBeouf made him wish he didn’t. Here’s what happened:

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

Game, set, match, Shia!