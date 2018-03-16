Quantcast
Shocked Virginia fan meme goes viral after upset loss to UMBC
March 16, 2018

Friday night’s Round of 64 matchup between UVA and UMBC was decided by a large margin, which is what many predicted. However, it was the 16-seed Retrievers that upset the one-seed Cavaliers, 74-54, which was an upset of epic proportions.

It marked the first time a No. 1-seeded team had lost to a No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history, which resulted in a number of great Twitter reactions.

Not only that, it also produced a great meme that has since gone viral. Check out the shocked reaction from this UVA fan late in the game.

A lot of basketball fans had a similar reaction — especially ones that picked UVA to win it all in their bracket.