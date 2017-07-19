“Shooter McGavin” — aka Christopher McDonald — is one of the most renowned villains to appear in a movie over the past few decades, so its not a surprise that he was chosen to kick off “Villain Appreciation Night” on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Cyclones held the event before their most game, and they hosted McDonald, giving him the honor of throwing out the first pitch.

Here’s a photo of McDonald before he took the mound and did the deed.

Reminder: Shooter McGavin blew a four-stroke lead on the back nine to lose to Happy Gilmore. pic.twitter.com/hYMMy7xVd3 — MiLB.com (@MiLB) July 20, 2017

He also later sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” which you can watch below.

Christopher McDonald–Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore–sang "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" pic.twitter.com/dPliTwT3Pu — Alex Robert Ross (@alexrobertross) July 20, 2017

So, that happened.