Watch Shooter McGavin sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ after throwing out first pitch at minor league game
Posted byon
“Shooter McGavin” — aka Christopher McDonald — is one of the most renowned villains to appear in a movie over the past few decades, so its not a surprise that he was chosen to kick off “Villain Appreciation Night” on Wednesday.
The Brooklyn Cyclones held the event before their most game, and they hosted McDonald, giving him the honor of throwing out the first pitch.
Here’s a photo of McDonald before he took the mound and did the deed.
He also later sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” which you can watch below.
So, that happened.