After what happened in Miami less than one week before the Giants’ playoff game against the Packers last season, you’d think that Odell Beckham Jr. and the receiver corps would have shown up to the team’s OTAs, bright and early.

That move to leave his team and party it up with Migos proved to be an awful one, as Beckham turned in arguably his worst game of the season, at the most pivotal time. The Packers went into MetLife Stadium and embarrassed Big Blue, which proved that the ill-advised vacation was the wrong move.

It left a bad taste in the mouths of the Giants players and their fans, so you’d think that Beckham and his teammates would’ve been motivated to get this season started off on the right foot.

Instead, Beckham skipped the first voluntary practice of OTAs on Monday, so it was quite the opposite.

Beckham has vowed to attend Thursday’s OTAs — which also happens to be the first day of media availability — and has also stated that he’s currently in California working out with a trainer, so there’s nothing to be worried about.

Still, the fact remains that it was organized team activities — not Beckham activities — and he should be there. OBJ had a chance to send the right message to his teammates and the Giants organization about his leadership ability, but failed.