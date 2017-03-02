Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts seems poised for an MVP-type season in 2017, so now appeared to be the perfect time to try and get a deal done.

That didn’t happen, though, as the two sides failed to reach an agreement. So instead, the team renewed his contract for $950,000, which obviously was a steal.

Betts is now set to enter arbitration next season, which will make things interesting. It’s hard to tell if he’ll feel slighted or not putting up big numbers on a salary of less than $1M/year.

Should Sox fans be worried with him entering arbitration next year? NESN wrote a good column on this very subject, so check it out.