The Steelers don’t usually attract much attention when it comes to offseason moves. They don’t fire coaches. They rarely make a big splash in free agency or trade up in the draft.

Maybe it’s time for the organization to break with tradition.

It’s no secret at this point that the Seahawks have been open to trade offers for Richard Sherman. If they haven’t already, the Steelers should put in a call.

The Steelers ranked 16th against the pass last season, which was an improvement over their No. 30 ranking in 2015. But they still can’t beat Tom Brady, and that’s what kept them out of Super Bowl LI.

Ben Roethlisberger is openly considering retirement. Even if he comes back in 2016, it’s hard to see him playing until he’s 40 like Brady if he’s thinking about hanging it up at 35.

The Steelers have gone from the wild-card round of the playoffs in 2014 to the divisional round in 2015 to the AFC championship game last season, where they lost at New England. There’s no guarantee they’ll remain championship contenders when Roethlisberger is gone. Time is running out for them to win another title with Roethlisberger still around.

Sherman has made the Pro Bowl in four straight seasons, intercepting four passes and breaking up 13 last year. Steelers cornerback Artie Burns tied for the rookie lead last season with three interceptions. There could be more picks in his future if opposing quarterbacks avoid Sherman and target him.

Sherman could be the Steelers’ missing championship piece.

So how would the Steelers get him?

They could do it by trading right guard David DeCastro. As hard as it would be to part with the two-time Pro Bowler, offensive line is a strength and it’s an area on the roster where the Steelers can sacrifice to get Sherman. The Steelers used a lot of early-round draft picks on their offensive line, but the unit really didn’t come together until Mike Munchak took over as offensive line coach in 2014. Munchak could find a way to absorb the loss of DeCastro.

This is a deal that could interest the Seahawks since offensive line is their biggest weakness, but the Steelers would probably have to give up a little more than just DeCastro since cornerbacks are more valued than guards and Sherman has two more Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors than DeCastro.

The Steelers could offer a fifth-round draft pick to make things even. From a salary cap standpoint, DeCastro will count $11 million against the cap next season and Sherman will count $13.6 million according to Spotrac. The Steelers’ cap burden would increase, but they’re $17 million under the cap.

Sherman, 29, is two years older than DeCastro. A dropoff in his production could be around the corner, but it might not come until after his contract is up in 2018. By then, he could help the Steelers win their seventh Super Bowl.

If the Steelers make this deal, they could narrow their focus in the first round of the draft and look for a pass-rushing outside linebacker. Of course, the No. 30 pick in the draft could be enough straight up to get Sherman and they wouldn’t have to give up DeCastro.

It’s highly unlikely the Steelers would pull the trigger on this deal, but it’s the kind of thing they need to at least explore.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said that he’s fielded several offers for Sherman and that the Seahawks “walk away from 98 percent” of the deals that are discussed.

If the Steelers are serious about getting over the Tom Brady hurdle, they need to be one of the teams that talks to Schneider about Sherman.

