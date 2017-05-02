Sidney Crosby has been a Capitals killer this series, and it’s clear that Washington needed to play him physical in Game 3.

Sure enough, they did.

Crosby, who accumulated two goals and two assists in the first two games of the series, has been the clear difference-maker so far. That’s probably why the Caps approached Game 3 knowing they had to limit his effectiveness.

They did just that early in the game, when Crosby was skating around in the crease. Alexander Ovechkin caught Crosby with a high stick to get him off balance, and then Matt Niskanen delivered a brutal cross check to his head.

Matt Niskanen tossed after Crosby takes cross check to face pic.twitter.com/bEIHdPl9Ub — ⚠️Guy On The Couch⚠️ (@6SportsGod1) May 2, 2017

That hit got Nisky an ejection and a five-minute major penalty. Crosby was forced to leave the game as a result.