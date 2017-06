Predators defenseman PK Subban may have brought the mouthwash before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, but Penguins star Sidney Crosby brought the pain in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Crosby set his sights on Subban early and took him down in the first period of the game, wrestling him to the ice. While on top of him, Crosby then slammed Subban’s head on the ice multiple times.

Sidney Crosby just giving PK Subban the business. NBD pic.twitter.com/AklloBNWCT — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) June 9, 2017

Ouch.