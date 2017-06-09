When Sidney Crosby decides to elevate his game, there’s nothing that anyone can do to stop him. He is the best player in the world and he showed why last night.

The Penguins captain took his game to a stratospheric level in Game 5 and all the Nashville Predators could do was helplessly watch.

Crosby dished out three assists to lead the Penguins to a 6-0 win and a 3-2 Stanley Cup Final series lead. He set a franchise record for career points in the Stanley Cup Final (20) and beat down the Predators star P.K. Subban.

“That’s an indication of his leadership and his will to win,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think Sid really understands the opportunity that this team has, and he’s not taking anything for granted.”

On his first shift, Crosby split Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi, drew a penalty and fired a shot that hit the post. The ensuing power play saw Crosby set up Justin Schultz for a one-timer from the blue line that beat Pekka Rinne for a 1-0 lead only 1:31 into the game.

“From the opening shift, you could see his drive and his appetite to win,” Sullivan said. “When you can start a game that way, it puts a team on their heels and gives us momentum that allows us to build on.”

Late in the first period, Crosby and Subban tussled behind the Penguins net. They had been chirping each other all series long. Crosby had enough and repeatedly pounded Subban’s head into the ice.

Crosby and Subban both got matching minor penalties for holding.

After the game, Crosby said Subban “lost his stick and he was doing some UFC move on my foot there. I don’t know what he was trying to do.”

This was the decisive moment of the game and the series. While Crosby certainly would rather be on the ice making plays and not in the penalty box, he showed his willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

In the second period, Crosby set up Conor Sheary with an otherworldly backhand pass for a 4-0 lead and dished one to Phil Kessel who fired a wicked wrister past Juuse Saros that made it 5-0.

Crosby demonstrated his skill, physicality, and leadership in last night’s game.

“You see it on the ice, but in talking with him and being around him you can see a different level of drive and commitment,” Penguins center Matt Cullen said. “When you have a guy that can elevate his play to that level, when he’s that determined, it’s fun. It’s fun to see, fun to be a part of and it’s easy to follow. He’s our leader, on and off the ice, and he led.”

Whether it goes six or seven games, the Penguins will win…because Sidney says so.

Follow Bill on Twitter @LightningShout. You can also email him at: lightningshout@aol.com.