The feel-good viral video of the week changed the course of a Siena basketball fan’s life.

It happened at Thursday’s Manhattan-Siena game, when a female fan — Erin Tobin — got the chance to win a $500 gift card during a timeout. All she had to do was make a half-court shot, which is certainly no easy task.

Tobin drained it, and went nuts celebrating afterward, but the best was yet to come.

Her boyfriend, dressed as the Dunkin’ Donuts mascot in a coffee-cup costume, popped out of his disguise to get down on one knee and propose to her.

And she said yes.

What a night for Tobin, who was overcome with emotion.