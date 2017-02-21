Former NFL defensive end Simeon Rice stated his Hall of Fame case Monday night, in a colorful radio segment that many have been talking about today.

Rice appeared on “The DA Show” Monday night and spoke with Andrew Fillipponi. The CBS Sports Radio host was clearly trying to get a reaction out of Rice from the get-go. It’s one thing to state facts, but it’s another to stir the pot.

Fillipponi and Rice went back and forth for awhile, discussing the former defensive end’s career achievements. Fillipponi then insinuated that Rice believed he should be in the HOF over Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, but that’s not what he said at all. So things then started to get a bit heated.

“I try not to be overwhelmed with those type of things that I can’t control, but I felt like I did enough in my career to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, let alone being a nominee the last two or three years,” he said. “It’s just ridiculous to me. I was the best of my era.”

Fillipponi then questioned why Rice was only a first-team All-Pro once, but the former defensive end clarified that he made it four times.

That’s when the radio show host tried to troll him, saying that the HOF committee clearly made a big mistake not voting him in, and wished him a happy birthday. At that point, Rice had had enough:

“Suck a d—,” he said, and then hung up on Fillipponi.

Fillipponi poked the bear, and the bear gave him a piece of his mind. That’s what happens when you stir the pot.